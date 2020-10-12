BJP has retaliated on the controversial statement of Article-370 of Farooq Abdullah, the leader of National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. BJP held a press conference on Monday and targeted Farooq and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Party spokesman Sambit Patra said that Rahul Gandhi had become a hero in Pakistan and today Farooq Abdullah is becoming a hero in China.

Sambit Patra said, “The Congress party had raised questions on surgical and airstrike, after which Rahul Gandhi became a hero in Pakistan.” Farooq Abdullah has become a hero in China. If both of them like all the countries outside the country, then duplex should be built. There is no difference between the two, both are two sides of the same coin. ”

Patra said that in a way Farooq Abdullah justifies China’s expansionist mindset in his interview. At the same time, another traitor comments that if we get a chance in future, we will bring Article 370 back with China. This is not the first time Farooq Abdullah has said this. He has made similar statements many times before.

BJP spokesperson said that on September 24, Farooq Abdullah had said that if you go to Jammu and Kashmir and ask people if they are Indians, then people will say that we are not Indians. In the same statement, he also said that it would be good if we could join China.

Sambit Patra asked that questioning the sovereignty of the country, questioning the independence of the country, does it suit an MP? Aren’t these anti-national things? He further said, “The same Farooq Abdullah had told India that PoK belongs to your father, which you will take PoK, whether Pakistan has worn bangles. The kind of softness about Pakistan and China and the kind of shamelessness about India, these things raise a lot of questions in themselves.

Targeting Rahul and Farooq

Sambit Patra attacked both Rahul Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah. He said that only Farooq Abdullah says this is not so, if you go into history and listen to the recent statements of Rahul Gandhi, then you will find that these are two sides of the same coin. He said, “Now hating Modiji, these people have started hating the country.” At the same time, Rahul Gandhi had said some time ago that the Prime Minister of India has surrendered. He is Rahul Gandhi, who said a week ago that the Prime Minister is a coward, the Prime Minister is hidden, scared.

What did Farooq Abdullah say?

Farooq Abdullah said that China can help in the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Along with this, he has described those who supported this move of Modi government as traitors. Abdullah said in a conversation with India Today, “As far as China is concerned, I have never called the President of China here. Our Wazir-e-Azam (Prime Minister) called him in Gujarat, made him sit on the swing, took him to Chennai as well, fed him a lot there, but he did not like it, and he told Article 370 that we should Do not confess. Until you restore article 370, we are not going to stop, because now you have this open matter. May Allah help our people with this thrust and Articles 370 and 35A be restored. ”