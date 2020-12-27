new Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for a brief personal visit on Sunday. The party gave this information. The Congress, however, did not reveal where Rahul Gandhi has gone. Qin party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala confirmed that he will be out for a few days.

Where is Rahul not disclosed

Surjewala said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for a brief personal visit and he will be out for a few days.” When asked where the former Congress chief has gone, Surjewala did not reveal anything.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days: Party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2020

According to sources, Rahul went to Italy

Meanwhile, sources said that Rahul Gandhi left for Milan in Italy in the morning on a Qatar Airways flight. Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother lives in Italy and he went to meet her earlier.

Tomorrow is the 136th Foundation Day of Congress

Monday is the 136th Foundation Day of the Congress, a day after Rahul’s departure abroad. On this occasion, the party flag will be hoisted at the All India Congress Committee headquarters.

