Highlights: On one occasion, Rahul Gandhi’s departure on foreign trips has upset the opposition alliance.

From the anti-CAA campaign to the peasant movement, Rahul left the country on important occasions

Most leaders of non-NDA parties are of an opinion that Rahul should have lived in the country.

new Delhi

Nor is this the first time that Rahul Gandhi has gone on a foreign trip amidst some important political event, nor is it the first time for the Congress to form a variety of arguments in his defense, nor for the BJP and Rahul on this issue This is the first time to ridicule the Congress party. If there is anything for the first time, it is that their foreign visits are now outweighing the opposition. It is being said about a big Leader of the Opposition that when some leaders of different parties went to meet him in the past, he looked very upset about Rahul Gandhi. It was heard saying – ‘It may be that Rahul does not matter but it makes a difference to us.’ Most leaders of non-NDA parties are of an opinion that at such times Rahul Gandhi should have avoided going abroad.

Rahul has traveled abroad on many important occasions

Opposition leaders are of the view that in the assembly elections, regional parties are competing against the NDA in their respective states. He does not need Rahul Gandhi there, but to face the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, there must be a face of a national level party and one of its leaders. There is no going to talk to regional parties for this occasion.

The Congress and Rahul Gandhi should have been in this role, but Rahul’s image has become an irresponsible leader due to his personal agenda preferring his personal agenda to important occasions. In such a situation, the battle of perception against Modi has weakened. There are many such occasions in Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visits which he did on such occasions when he was more important to be present in the country as the leader of the main opposition party. These trips could have been avoided.

Last year in response to a question in the Lok Sabha, it was told by the government that between 2015 and 2019, Rahul Gandhi has made 247 foreign trips. Many times the Congress party has had to postpone its programs because Rahul Gandhi had to travel abroad. Rahul’s recent visit abroad is also in the news for the reason that the topper farmer movement is in full swing. Secondly, it was also the foundation day of the Congress itself, but Rahul ignored both these occasions.

Last year, when the movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act was going on across the country, Rahul Gandhi went to South Korea on such an occasion. Although the party argued that the program was pre-decided, it could not be avoided. Even in 2016, when elections for five important states were proposed in the country, even Congress leaders of the respective states did not like Rahul Gandhi going abroad. The anger of Punjab’s leaders was also publicly visible. The issue of joining the coalition in Maharashtra was also hanging due to this reason.

Opposition looking for new face

Perhaps this is the reason that the idea seems to be born inside the Opposition that if the Congress, being the main party, is not able to discharge its role properly then the Opposition should present a new face for national politics from amongst themselves. should do. Sharad Pawar is being found most suitable for this role. Leaders of many regional parties have also agreed on his name. There is no enthusiasm among the regional parties about the Congress because its strike rate in the assembly elections is becoming very low. Bihar is a recent example.

When he got more seats from the RJD than in 2015 through pressure but could not register success on it. After the results, senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari had to say, “Congress had fielded candidates for 70 seats, but could not even conduct 70 election rallies. Rahul Gandhi came for only three days and Priyanka Gandhi did not even come. . When the election campaign was in full swing, Rahul Gandhi was having a picnic at Priyanka Gandhi’s house in Shimla. He should consider it seriously. “