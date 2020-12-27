Annadata has been standing on the borders of Delhi for more than a month and has been protesting against the three new agricultural laws of the central government. During this period, five rounds of talks have also been held between the farmers and the central government, which have remained fruitless. Now on December 29, the talks between the farmers and the government are to be held once again. There are speculations that after this conversation, a solution will be found.

Rahul Gandhi encouraged farmers by tweeting

Meanwhile, the Congress is fully supporting the farmers. Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi has written a few lines of poetry on Twitter for the encouragement of farmers. Through these statements, Rahul Gandhi has asked the donors to move towards their goals. They have also said that efforts will be made to stop them, but they keep moving forward without fear.

Rahul Gandhi has written-

Veer you may increase, patience you may increase, water gun showers, or jackals are thousand, you fear not fearless, you fearless move there, valiant you grow, feeders you grow!

Veer you grow

Patiently you move ahead

Water gun shower

Or jackal is a thousand

You don’t fear fearless

You go berserk right there

Veer you grow

Annadata, you grow! pic.twitter.com/MqsuS9QxEj – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 27, 2020

Rahul Gandhi also posted a video on Saturday

Let me tell you that on Saturday also, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave his support to farmers through a tweet. Rahul Gandhi posted a video and wrote – particle of soil is echoing. The government has to listen, the government (farmers) will have to listen

The particle of the soil is buzzing,

The government has to listen. pic.twitter.com/yhwH6D8uWO – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 26, 2020

Memorandum was also submitted to the president

At the same time, on December 24, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and Gulab Nabi Azad submitted a memorandum of 2 crore signatures to President Ramnath Kovind against the new agricultural laws. After meeting the President, Rahul Gandhi had targeted Prime Minister Modi and said that the farmer will not move, the Prime Minister should not think that the farmers and laborers will go home.

Rahul Gandhi had said, “We three people took crores of signatures to the President. This is the voice of the country. It is winter time, farmers are agitating and dying. Today I am saying in advance that no power can stand in front of the farmer and laborer. If the laws are not withdrawn, then not only the RSS and BJP, the country is also going to suffer.

read this also

Sanjay Raut said in the face- people save their family, Modi and his two-four people are there to take care of the rest of the country.

Cold weather forecast in North India, Meteorological Department advised to avoid alcohol