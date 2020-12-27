The farmers, who are protesting against the agricultural laws of the central government, seem to be getting strong support from the opposition. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while using the opposition of farmers while targeting the center, has said that the protesters should keep going. They should not fear the government. Rahul Gandhi has shared the popular poem “Veer Tum Badhe Chalo” by Dwarkaprasad Maheshwari on Twitter to share his point. Which is as follows-

“Veer you grow

Patiently you move ahead

Water gun shower

Or jackal is a thousand

You don’t fear fearless

You go berserk right there

Veer you grow

Annadata, you grow! “

On Saturday, he said that the government must listen to farmers opposing the new agricultural laws. Gandhi posted a video of the farmers’ protests and wrote: “The soil is buzzing, the government has to listen.”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, along with other party leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, visited Rashtrapati Bhavan on 24 December. He submitted a memorandum with a signature of two crores to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding repeal of agricultural laws – this is the main demand of farmers who have been protesting near Delhi since 26 November.