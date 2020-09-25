Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday held digital dialogues with several farmers from various states, supporting the ‘Bharat Bandh’ organized by farmer organizations. He claimed in the meantime that the farmers do not have full faith in the Narendra Modi government at the Center. He also alleged that the bill related to agriculture passed by Parliament will enslave the farmers of the country.

Sharing the video of the interaction with the farmers, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “One thing is clear after talking to the farmers that they do not trust the Modi government even at all.” The voice of all of us is also associated with the loud voice of the Kisan brothers and today the whole country collectively opposes these agricultural laws. ”Digital dialogue with the Congress leader included farmers from Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana and some other states.

One thing was clear after talking to the farmers – they do not have even a full faith in the Modi government. The voice of all of us is also associated with the loud voice of the peasant brothers, and today the whole country together opposes these agricultural laws.#ISupportBharatBandh pic.twitter.com/r2Xhuy10wf – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 25, 2020

Earlier, the former Congress president claimed in another tweet, “A flawed GST has ruined micro, small and medium industries. New agricultural laws will enslave our farmers. ”Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also supported the farmers’ protests and alleged that these agricultural bills are a reminder of the ‘East India Company Raj’.

Also read: Tejaswi rode on tractor, said- Central and state government anti-farmer

Priyanka tweeted, “MSP will be taken away from farmers.” They will be forced to become slaves of trumpeters through contract farming. Neither the price nor the honor. The farmer will become a laborer on his own farm. “He claimed,” The BJP’s agricultural bills remind the East India Company Raj. We will not allow this injustice to happen. ”

MSP will be taken away from farmers. They will be forced to become slaves of trillions through contract farming. Neither the price nor the honor.

The farmer will become a laborer on his own farm. The BJP’s agricultural bill reminds the East India Company Raj. We will not let this injustice happen.#BharatBandh – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 25, 2020

Supporting the Bharat Bandh, Congress General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “The Annadata farmer and destiny farm laborer of the country is forced to shut down India with a fire in the stomach and a storm of mind.” The arrogant Modi government neither saw the agony of his mind, nor felt the anguish of his soul.

He said, “Come, stand with the peasants and workers in Bharat Bandh, resolve the struggle. Significantly, many farmers’ organizations called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Friday to protest against the Agricultural Bills. In the recently concluded monsoon session, Parliament passed the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection ) Approved the Price Assurance Agreement and Agreement on Agricultural Services Bill-2020.

Also Read: Demonstration on Agriculture Bill, Blocked Delhi-Noida Road Near Sector 14A