Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday called for digital dialogue with several farmers across states in support of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called on behalf of farmer organizations. During this, he claimed that farmers do not have full confidence in the Narendra Modi government at the center. Rahul also alleged that the legislation related to agriculture passed by the Parliament would enslave the farmers of the country.

Sharing the video of the interaction with the farmers, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, ‘One thing is clear after talking to the farmers that they do not trust the Modi government even at all. The voice of all of us is also associated with the loud voice of the peasant brothers and today the whole country together opposes these agricultural laws. ‘ Farmers from Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana and some other states participated in a digital dialogue with the Congress leader.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi claimed in another tweet, ‘A flawed GST has ruined micro, small and medium industries. New agricultural laws will enslave our farmers. ‘

Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also supported the farmers’ protests and alleged that these agricultural bills are a reminder of the ‘East India Company Raj’. Priyanka tweeted, ‘MSP will be taken away from farmers. They will be forced to become slaves of trumpeters through contract farming. Neither the price nor the honor. The farmer will become a laborer on his own farm. ‘

Priyanka Vadra claimed, ‘BJP’s Agriculture Bill reminds of East India Company Raj. We will not allow this injustice. Supporting the ‘Bharat Bandh’, Congress General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “The nation’s donor farmers and destiny farm laborers are forced to shut down India, carrying embers in the stomach and hurricanes in the mind.” The arrogant Modi government would neither see the agony of his mind, nor feel the anguish of his soul. ‘

Surjewala said, “Come, stand with the peasants and workers in Bharat Bandh, resolve the struggle.” Let us know that many farmers organizations had called ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Friday to protest against the agricultural bills. In the recently concluded monsoon session, Parliament approved the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill-2020 on Agricultural Services.