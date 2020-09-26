New Delhi Today is 88th birthday of Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of the country and veteran Congress leaders. Manmohan Singh served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. On his birthday, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has given him best wishes through social media.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted from his official Twitter account, wishing the former Prime Minister a happy birthday and wrote ‘Dr. India is feeling the absence of Prime Minister as Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are the source of inspiration for all of us. Wish him a very happy birthday.

India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all.

Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead.#HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2020

इसके साथ ही पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह को देश के कई हिस्सों से जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से मिल रही हैं. बता दें कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह का जन्म भारत के विभाजन से पहले पाकिस्तान के पंजाब प्रांत में 26 सितंबर, 1932 में हुआ था.

A very happy birthday to a visionary leader Dr Manmohansinghji !

Your work has spoken louder than the words ! India misses you more and more as PM !#HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh pic.twitter.com/fgXlLjpbCm — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) September 25, 2020

We wish a very happy birthday to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. May god bless you with more strength and happiness and good health. #HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh pic.twitter.com/HUqq0trMQn

— Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (@INCTamilNadu) September 25, 2020

2004 में प्रधानमंत्री बनने से पहले डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह ने 1998 से 2004 तक राज्यसभा में विपक्ष के नेता के रूप में कार्य किया. इसके बाद मनमोहन सिंह ने यूपीए के नेतृत्व में अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की एनडीए सरकार को हराने के बाद 2004 से 2014 के बीच भारत के 13 वें प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लीं थी.

“Unity and secularism will be the motto of the government. We can’t afford divisive polity in India.”



– Dr. Manmohan Singh#HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh

— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 25, 2020





‘Simply the Best’

Wishing Dr. Manmohan Singh ji good health and happiness always#HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh pic.twitter.com/jwSs3mZ9ie – Clyde Crasto (@Clyde_Crasto) September 26, 2020

