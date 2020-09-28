Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to lead the protests against the government over three agricultural laws passed by Parliament in Punjab this week. People associated with this case have given this information. A Congress leader said that during this time Rahul Gandhi can address a rally. The date and place of the rally are being finalized.

The Congress leader said, “After Punjab, Rahul Gandhi can be involved in farmers’ demonstrations in Haryana. But we are not sure that the BJP government in Haryana will allow them to enter the state. “

Let us tell you that the Congress Party is organizing a nationwide agitation against the government on three agricultural laws. The Shiromani Akali Dal was continuously angry with the Center about the farmers bill. At the same time, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh made it clear in a media interaction on Saturday that his party is no longer part of the National Democratic Alliance. Sukhbir Singh Badal said that it has been decided on behalf of many members of the party. It is now formalized that the alliance is broken.

For the past few days, protests have been going on all over the country regarding this law. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti started the Rail Roko movement by sitting on the railway track in Amritsar. Their movement was against the peasant bills which ran from 24th to 26th.