On the one hand, while former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is constantly attacking the Modi government on the issue of farmers, the ministers and BJP leaders of the central government also do not miss out on targeting the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Such stigma has also started with Rahul going to Italy. Meanwhile, in response to this, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that Rahul Gandhi has gone to meet his grandmother. Is this wrong? Everyone has the right to personal tour. BJP is doing low level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader.

Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal pic.twitter.com/5bqLkzvOX4 – ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

Let me tell you that recently Union Minister Giriraj Singh said while taunting that – Rahul Gandhi’s leave in India is over, today he went back to Italy.

Actually, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is on a foreign trip and he will be absent on the party’s foundation day. In such a situation, Giriraj Singh wrote on his Twitter account, “Rahul Gandhi’s vacation in India is over, today he went back to Italy.” Let me tell you that today, on December 28, Congress will celebrate its 136th Foundation Day. The 136th Foundation Day will be celebrated on behalf of the Congress through different means. However, Rahul Gandhi is not present in the country on this occasion.