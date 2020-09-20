new Delhi: After the Congress approved the agricultural bills from the Parliament, on Sunday, it was declared a ‘death decree’ against the farmers and claimed that these bills were approved by abiding by the rules and parliamentary traditions. The party also said that for anti-democratic and unparliamentary behavior, opposition parties will bring a no-confidence motion against Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “The farmer who grows gold from the earth, the pride of the Modi government makes him cry tears of blood.” Democracy is ashamed of the manner in which the government has issued a decree against farmers in the form of an agricultural bill in the Rajya Sabha today.

Party’s General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a press conference, “Today is a dark day for Indian democracy.” The way the government passed the anti-farmer bill is against the rules and tradition. The government dismantled established parliamentary procedures, rules and traditions. ”

He said, “The opposition parties unanimously decided that a no-confidence motion will be brought against the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha for their anti-democracy and unparliamentary behavior to pass these Bills.” Their behavior comes under the violation of the privilege of the members.

The party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged, “The Prime Minister is lying to the country.” He is anti-farmer. He is attacking agriculture. “He said,” The Prime Minister told the three bills in favor of the farmer. Modi ji, tell us who will give MSP (Minimum Support Price) to the farmer and how? Can FCI (Food Corporation of India) buy crop on MSP from the farm of 15.50 crore farmers? Why did you not guarantee the law to buy crop on MSP? Is the job-laborer helpful in selling the crop, or is the bond? ”

Surjewala said, “This is Kurukshetra, in which Sarkar Kauravas and farmers are Pandavas. We stand with the Pandavas in this crusade. Now Nitish Kumar, Akali Dal, TRS and JJP have to decide whether they are with Pandavas or Kauravas. Have you done the right thing by passing the bill and not getting voted.

6 ministers of government held press conference

Shortly before the Congress press conference, six ministers of the Modi government held a press conference and accused the opposition of misleading the farmers. Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Prahlad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Thawar Chand Gehlot and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attended the press conference. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh discussed the uproar of today’s opposition and condemned the act.

Rajnath Singh said that the government has never thought of hurting the farmers and the government is always committed to work for their good. He said that I am also a farmer and I know that the government will never go against the good of farmers.

The Defense Minister said that I have been a farmer myself and am aware of the problems of farmers, I appreciate the steps taken for the government and these laws will give the farmers the freedom they have been waiting for so many years.

On the opposition uproar in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that whatever happened in Rajya Sabha is very sad and shameful. Everyone has seen the misbehavior that took place with the seat, members tore the rule book, went to the pedestal. I have never seen such misconduct in Parliament.

The Parliament on Sunday approved the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill -2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill -2020 on Agricultural Services.