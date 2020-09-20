new Delhi: Politics has been hot on three important bills related to agriculture. All the three agricultural bills passed by Lok Sabha are being debated in Rajya Sabha. At the same time, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has targeted the Modi government by twitting and questioned the guarantee of MSP.

Rahul Gandhi has called the Agriculture Bill a black law. He wrote in the tweet, “How will farmers get MSP on APMC / Kisan Market ending with anti-black ‘law’ of Modi government? Why not guarantee MSP? Modi is making farmers ‘slaves’ of capitalists whom the country Will never succeed. “

Farmers under Modi government’s anti-agriculture ‘black law’: 1. How will the MSP be received at the end of APMC / Kisan Market?

2. Why MSP not guaranteed? Modi ji is making the farmers ‘slaves’ of the capitalists, which the country will never allow to succeed.#KisanVirodhiNarendraModi – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2020

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had said that the farmer of the country knows that through this bill, the Modi government will increase the business of its ‘friends’. Rahul wrote in the tweet, “The farmer has lost faith in the Modi government because Modi ji’s statement and actions have been different since the beginning – demonetisation, wrong GST and heavy tax on diesel. Awakened farmer knows – Modi government will increase the trade of ‘friends’ with agriculture bill and attack farmers’ livelihood.

The Modi government is facing heavy opposition to the agriculture bill. Not only the opposition party but also the NDA has split due to this bill. On this issue, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Modi cabinet on Thursday. The Shiromani Akali Dal has been one of the oldest allies of the BJP. Harsimrat’s resignation has resigned against three ordinances – the Products, Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Ordinance and the Essential Commodities (Amendment).

