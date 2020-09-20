new Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has targeted the Modi government at the Center regarding the agriculture bill. Rahul described these bills as death decrees for farmers. He said that the farmer who grows gold from the earth, the pride of Modi government makes him cry tears of blood.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted and said, ‘The farmer who grows gold from the earth, the pride of Modi government makes him cry tears of blood. Democracy is ashamed of the manner in which the government has issued a death decree against farmers in the form of an agricultural bill in the Rajya Sabha today.

Significantly, in the midst of the loud opposition of the opposition, the Rajya Sabha also passed the agricultural bills today. However, the sharp reactions of opposition parties are coming out after these bills are passed.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Bahubali Modi government has forcibly passed the Kisan Bill. Nothing could be darker than this. The farmer of the country will never forgive the Modi government.