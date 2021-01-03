Highlights: Rahul Gandhi targeted the central government for the farmer movement

Rahul Gandhi compares agitating farmers to ‘satyagrahis’



new Delhi

The agitation of farmers against the new farm laws continues. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has today again attacked the central government over the farmer movement. Referring to Champaran, Rahul Gandhi compared the agitating farmers on the Delhi border to the ‘Satyagrahis’. Rahlu Gandhi said that the farmers will continue to take their rights from the government.

Rahul Gandhi again targets PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, the country is going to face a tragedy like Champaran once again. Then the British company was brave, now the Modi-friendly company is brave, but every farmer-worker of the movement is a Satyagrahi who will continue to take his right.

‘Satyagraha’ is the way of political protest

Let us tell you that ‘Satyagraha’ is considered as a way of political protest against the policies of the government. Mahatma Gandhi also adopted the method of Satyagraha against British rule. During the independence movement, Mahatma Gandhi performed a satyagraha in Champaran, Bihar in 1917, when he agitated against the compulsion of farmers to cultivate indigo.

More than a month old, farmers have settled on Delhi border

Farmers’ organizations under the banner of United Kisan Morcha are protesting at different borders of Delhi against three new agricultural laws. So far, 7 rounds of talks have been held between the farmers’ organizations and the government, which has not yielded any concrete results. However, two issues have been agreed between the two sides. Farmers’ organizations are adamant on the demand for withdrawal of agricultural laws. Now tomorrow, January 4, the next round of talks will be held between the farmers’ organizations and the government.

