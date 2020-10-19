Malappuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad today for three days. Today, he will hold a review meeting on the status of Kovid-19 at the Collectorate in Malappuram. After this, Rahul Gandhi will also participate in the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee.

After a visit to Mananthavadi Hospital on Wednesday, he will return to New Delhi from Kannur. Congress leaders said that there will be no public event during their visit.

Kerala: Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Malappuram Collectorate for a # COVID19 review meeting. https://t.co/CK5Q80VElN pic.twitter.com/yJPwUQaot4 – ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Corona has 3.39 lakh new cases, 1,161 deaths in Kerala

After 7,631 new cases of corona virus infection in Kerala on Sunday, the number of people found so far in the state has increased to 3.39 lakh. Health Minister KK Shailaja said that 22 more people died due to infection on Sunday and with this the number of people killed due to this virus in the state increased to 1,161.

The minister said in a release that 1,399 cases have been reported in Malappuram, 976 in Kozhikode and 862 in Thrissur. At present 95,200 people are being treated in the state. Among those found infected on Sunday, 63 are health workers.