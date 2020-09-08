Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi continues to target the central government on different issues. This time, he directly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a news report about the government insurance company Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). The Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala said that the Prime Minister has launched a campaign to sell a government company.On Tuesday, Rahul tweeted, saying, ‘Modi ji is running a’ sell government company ‘campaign. To compensate for the economic well-being created by ourselves, the country’s assets are being sold little by little. ‘ He called selling the state-owned company a shame. He further said, “Selling LIC is another shameful attempt of the Modi government keeping in view the future and trust of the people”.

Keep in mind that the central government has decided to sell 25% shares of LIC. According to the plan, she is going to get the IPO of this giant soon. Regulatory process is being completed for this.

Rahul Gandhi has been questioning the economic policies of the Center for a long time. He also strongly opposed a nationwide lockdown to overcome the corona virus infection, saying it would prove to be extremely fatal for the economy. This happened, but many experts in the health sector do not agree with his view.