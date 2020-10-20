Former Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi has expressed displeasure over Kamal Nath’s objectionable remarks on BJP leader Imrati Devi in ​​Madhya Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi while speaking to reporters at a press conference on Tuesday said that the kind of language Kamal Nath used does not like him and he does not promote it, whatever it may be. However, Rahul did not say whether the party would take any action against Kamal Nath.

Rahul Gandhi said, “Kamal Nath ji is from my party, but personally I do not like the kind of language that Kamal Nath used. I do not appreciate it, no matter what. This is unfortunate. “Journalists had questioned Rahul Gandhi about Kamal Nath’s remarks in which he described the woman minister of Madhya Pradesh as an item.

#WATCH Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don’t like the type of language that he used … I don’t appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the former Madhya Pradesh CM’s “item” remark pic.twitter.com/VT149EjHu0

Rahul Gandhi said, “I think that in our country there is a need for improvement in every level in the dealings with women, whether it is about law and order, or respect for them, or the place in business, government or other areas It is being given … Our women are our pride and should be protected. Whoever it is … I do not like this kind of language. ”

Significantly, the Congress leader and former CM of Madhya Pradesh called BJP candidate and Minister Imrati Devi an item in an election meeting. At first, Kamal Nath said that the item did not contain derogatory words. He gave many strange arguments, saying that the assembly and parliament also called item numbers. He also said that he had forgotten the name and the name is written by item number 1, 2, 3 in the list. However, on Tuesday he also regretted his statement.

On the other hand, Imarti Devi had requested Congress President Sonia Gandhi to remove Kamal Nath from all party posts. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia also kept a silent fast on Monday. He had said that Kamal Nath should apologize to every daughter of the state.