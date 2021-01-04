Highlights: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi accuse government of ‘cruelty’ with farmers

Priyanka Gandhi said- ‘How to trust farmers on cruel government’

Next round of talks to be held between government and farmer organizations

new Delhi

There is a deadlock between the government and farmers regarding the new farm law. Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today accused the government of cruelty to farmers sitting on the streets amidst winter and rain, ahead of a new round of talks between the government and farmer organizations. Is behaving

Rahul Gandhi targeted the government

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “ The fearless farmers who are sitting under the dripping roof of the tent in the fierce rain of winter, are their own, not non-fearless farmers. Nothing more remains to be seen in the scenes of government brutality. ‘

Priyanka said- ‘How to trust farmers on cruel government’

At the same time, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, alleging, ‘The government calls farmers on one side to negotiate, on the other hand they are throwing tear gas shells in this bitter cold. Due to this obstinate and cruel behavior, about 60 farmers have lost their lives so far. He asked, ‘How should the farmers trust this cruel government?’

Farmers have been performing since 40 days

Significantly, a new round of talks is going to take place between the government and farmers organizations today. Farmers’ organizations demand that all the three agricultural laws be withdrawn and the minimum support price (MSP) be given a legal guarantee. Thousands of farmers have been protesting near Delhi for the last 40 days for their demands. The government says that these laws are a step of major reform in the agricultural sector and through these, farming will eliminate the role of middlemen and farmers can sell their produce anywhere in the country.

