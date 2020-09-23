Rahu has entered Gemini from Taurus and Ketu from Sagittarius in Scorpio at 8.23 ​​in the morning of 23 September. This zodiac sign of Rahu Ketu will bring different results for different zodiac signs. Let me tell you that if Rahu is bad in the horoscope then it has some effects in your life. These effects occur only when Rahu’s horoscope is not in the correct position.

Rashi Parivartan 2020: Changes of Mercury and Rahu Ketu, these zodiac signs will be lucky

Due to negative results of Rahu, many kinds of problems occur in a person’s life. Especially mental stress is seen mostly due to poor condition of Rahu. On the other hand, if Rahu Ketu is changing the zodiac simultaneously, then it also makes the sum of Pit-dosha and Kaal Sarpadosh. Therefore, we should take measures for their peace. Let’s read, if Rahu is bad in your horoscope, what does it indicate:

It is said that when the situation in Rahu’s horoscope gets worse, your opponents suddenly increase.

The memory of such a person is weak.

In such a situation, things are lost from the person. Snakes and lizards appear in the dream.

Such a person experiences mental tension. The pet bird dies in the house of such a person.

For the peace of Rahu, it is good to chant Rahu’s bijamantra.

To reduce the effects of Rahu, one should donate coal. Dried coconut should flow.

In the condition of bad Rahu, that person may have to face stomach problems like constipation, diarrhea, pain and stomach irritation.

Dirt and garbage around the house is also a sign of Rahu’s poor condition.