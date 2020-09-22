The sin planet Rahu-Ketu will change its zodiac sign 18 months later on 23 September 2020. This amount change will be for the next 18 months. Rahu will transit in Gemini from Taurus and Ketu in Sagittarius from Scorpio. According to astrologers, this zodiac sign of Rahu-Ketu will increase the tensions with China and bring about a radical change in the lives of many zodiac signs. In astrology, Rahu-Ketu has been considered as a shadow planet, but if it worsens it fills life with turmoil. When Kripa comes on the rain, he also makes a beggar a king.

According to astrologers, the zodiac changes of a planet have different effects on people of different zodiac signs. If this zodiac sign of Rahu-Ketu can trouble the natives of some zodiac signs, it will prove beneficial for the natives of some zodiac signs.

These 4 zodiac signs will benefit

According to experts, the zodiac sign of Rahu and Ketu will have positive effects on the natives of the zodiac signs of Aries, 2- Cancer, 3- Leo and Scorpio. That is, there are signs of quadruple progress of day and night. This amount change will prove beneficial for these four zodiac signs in every way. Apart from these, the remaining funds may face adverse conditions.

Aries:

Rahu transit will be auspicious for you. You are likely to get great results in many areas. With this effect, your courage will increase, but in marital life you will be in a state of confusion. The arrival of Rahu in the house of money will bring you great success.

Cancer:

The transit of Rahu in your house is not less than a boon for you. Transiting at this place, Rahu resolves all the problems of the native and removes him from the odds and leads him to the highest peak of success. Transit positions of other planets are also giving good signs of your success.

Lion:

The transit of Rahu in the tenth house from your zodiac sign will make you a total lamp. By working from a small level, you will reach the height of success. Rahu is considered to be the best for politics at this place, so if you get full pleasure of governance, then if you keep relations with senior members then difficulties will automatically go away.

Scorpio:

Rahu transit in the seventh house with your zodiac sign will open many successes for you. The awaited works will be settled. There will also be complete happiness of governance. Good relations will be formed with officials. Education will be favorable for the contestants participating in the competition.

Rahu-Ketu Transit 2020 Timing:

Rahu will enter Taurus from Gemini on 23 September 2020 at 5:28 am. Rahu will be sitting here till 12 April 2022. On the other hand, Ketu will enter Scorpio sign from Sagittarius on 23 September 2020 at 7:38 AM which will remain till 12 April 2022.

This zodiac sign of Rahu and Ketu is considered one of the biggest astrological events of the year. Other than the four zodiac signs mentioned above, this amount change will have adverse or indifferent effect. Since it is a shadow planet, there is no need to worry about it.

pay attention- On the information given in this article, we do not claim that these are completely true and accurate and adopting them will give the expected results. Before adopting them, please consult the expert of the relevant field.