Rahu Ketu Rashi Parivartan 2020: According to astrology, planets named Rahu and Ketu are considered as sin planets in the Navagrahas. Despite this, these two planets have their own separate significance in the Navagrahas. It is believed that if these planets are good in a person’s horoscope, then the person becomes a king from the rank, but if the planet becomes negative then the person becomes a king. Rahu-Ketu both planets change the zodiac once in 18 months. This time, these planets are changing their zodiac sign on the 23rd of this month. While Rahu is in Taurus, Ketu is entering Scorpio. In such a situation, know what will be the effect of this zodiac change and what will be the measures to be taken to avoid bad effects.

Aries-

This time is going to be full of difficulties for the people of Aries. They may have to face health problems. In the family with mental troubles, the possibility of estrangement and social distress can be created.

Solution: Recite the troubleshooter Hanumashtak 9 times daily.

Taurus

The native of Taurus can experience disappointment in daily activities. Also, people of this zodiac may also face air disorder. People associated with politics are likely to benefit.

Solution: Chant Shri Ashta Lakshmi Mantra daily.

Gemini- People of this zodiac have to pay attention to their health. Gemini people can get physical and mental pain. Make a lot of decisions related to work.

Solution: Read Sri Maha Vishnu Stotram.

Crab-

This time is full of happiness for the people of Cancer. With the return of the stalled money, there are also the totals for traveling abroad. Honor in society will increase with success in work.

Solution: Chant the Shri Kubera Mantra.

Leo sun sign- This time is good for Leo zodiac. Your officers will be happy with your work, progress is being made. The financial situation will be strong, family relations will be sweet.

Solution: Perform Aarti of Maa Lakshmi.

Virgo-

The natives of Virgo will have to take a lot of patience and patience. The time to come is tough for you. With family, there is a possibility of sudden money gains.

Solution: Perform Aarti of Shani Dev.

Libra –

People of Libra should trust their hard work. Do not leave any work in luck There is a possibility of getting stalled as your work is done. Take care of your health

Solution: Aarti of Lord Ganpati is done daily.

Scorpio –

People of Scorpio will enjoy happiness in their marital life, but they need to be careful while driving. Time is favorable for traders. Help from friends

Solution: Perform aarti of Lord Shiva daily.

Sagittarius

Those people of Sagittarius who work in partnership, take every decision carefully, problems can come in marital life.

Solution: Chant the Sri Guru Gayatri Mantra 108 times.

Capricorn-

There will be an increase in the expenses of the people of Capricorn. Will get success in work Every decision needs to be taken carefully.

Solution: Chant Sri Shani Gayatri Mantra 108 times.

Aquarius-

People of Aquarius will have problems with children. Will be mentally disturbed. There will be turmoil in the married life.

Solution: Chant Om Namah: Shivaay 108 times daily.

Pisces-

This time is good for the people of Pisces. Their fame will increase in society, their confidence will increase, friends will get benefit and there is also the chance of progress.

Solution: Chant Om Namah: Shivaay 108 times daily.