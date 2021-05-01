Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Faisal Al-Rahmani, President of the International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing, affirmed that purebred Arabian horse racing is now in its golden age thanks to the great support provided by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. He said: The directives and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan were clear, namely focusing on the general interest of Arabian horses in all tracks, and upholding the honor of the purebred Arabian horse and supporting it in all fields. Rahmani’s speech came on the sidelines of a suhoor ceremony he held in honor of journalists working in the equestrian field yesterday at the Rimal Castle in Dubai. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Rahmani said: The most important program that he will enter to elect for the new session of the presidency of the Union is to complete what he started, especially in the countries with which the Union started from scratch, and in which he accomplished great work that needs more support for continuity and stability, and then preserving the achievements that have been made. He added: One of the most important programs is to support a number of tracks to attract most categories of horses, in addition to increasing cooperation between the new country joining the federation, and exchanging experiences and producing horses, such as stallions and mares. Al-Rahmani said: Pure Arabian horse races are now living in their best times in all respects, as the number of races increased significantly, and an increase in the number of prizes followed, which contributed to an increase in the base of owners and breeders. He said: The past four years have witnessed a great development in various levels, as fields increased and many countries organized programmed races, after they had been suspended for long periods, in addition to the expansion of the Arabian horse production base, as the demand for stallions with high numbers increased. Al-Rahmani said: The year 2020 was a new beginning for the evolution of Arabian horses, similar to what happened to the purebred “Thoraprid” horses about 30 years ago, where interest in the breeds has become according to specialization in distances, ground, or even the differences of tracks. He said: The International Federation has succeeded in achieving all the goals it set, by realizing the importance of going down to the fields and knowing the challenges on the ground, and this is what enabled the International Federation to gain more experience and confidence, which contributed to achieving breakthroughs in many countries through fruitful discussions and dialogues. . Rahmani said: The International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing has made great efforts over the past year to make all its races successful, despite the huge challenges that all sporting activities have faced, due to the pandemic of the spread of the Coronavirus, and said: All races were held on time and were not postponed or canceled. Al-Rahmani revealed new stations for the Cup series of His Highness the President of the State, which will be announced later, adding that the 28th edition will also continue its strong presence within the global tracks in Europe and America, in continuation of the successes achieved during the past seasons.