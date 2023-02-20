The Spaniard beat Homa at the Genesis Invitational. Big comeback of Tiger Woods
He won the genesis Invitational and returned to the top of the world: Jon Rahm is in a moment of extraordinary form and brings home the third success of 2023 out of 5 tournaments played. The last pearl arrives at the Los Angeles Riviera where the Spaniard surpassed everyone with a score of 267 total strokes, 17 under par (65 68 65 69). Max Homa tried to resist him, but he couldn’t find the right sprint in the last few holes and finished two shots down (-15). In third place Patrick Cantlay (-14). With this success, Rahm regains first place in the world rankings that he had already held for 43 weeks until May 2022: “Almost unbelievable to win on a historic course like the Riviera, in a tournament where Tiger Woods is also the organizer. An honour”.
The tournament saw the return of Tiger Woods who had been missing from competition since last July, when he missed the cut at The Open in St.Andrews. For him, since then, only a couple of performances in which, however, he was able to use the cart. This time he played all 4 days also showing some shots that reminded the Tiger of the good old days. Still a positive tournament, finished in 45th position (69 74 67 73).
