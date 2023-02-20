He won the genesis Invitational and returned to the top of the world: Jon Rahm is in a moment of extraordinary form and brings home the third success of 2023 out of 5 tournaments played. The last pearl arrives at the Los Angeles Riviera where the Spaniard surpassed everyone with a score of 267 total strokes, 17 under par (65 68 65 69). Max Homa tried to resist him, but he couldn’t find the right sprint in the last few holes and finished two shots down (-15). In third place Patrick Cantlay (-14). With this success, Rahm regains first place in the world rankings that he had already held for 43 weeks until May 2022: “Almost unbelievable to win on a historic course like the Riviera, in a tournament where Tiger Woods is also the organizer. An honour”.