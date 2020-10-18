The American Golfer Russell Henley climbed two places and became the new leader this Saturday CJ Cup Tournament Provisional @ Shadow Creek of the PGA Tour with three hits advantage, when completing the third round and delivering signed card of 67 hits (-5) that gave him a total of 201 (-15).

The former leader, Xander Schauffele, is among the four players who share second place with a mark of 204 strokes (-12). Schauffele completed the course at Shadow Creek Golf Course, from Las Vegas (Nevada), with a record of 74 strokes (+2), the worst than has had so far this tournament. While 31-year-old Henley was safe all the way and finished it perfect with five birdies, including three in a row that achieved at the beginning of the second half of the game.

Two other American players, Ryan Palmer and Bubba Watson, both with records of 65 strokes (-7), they were the ones with the best performance of the journey, which allowed them to climb 27 and 23 places, respectively, in the general classification. The Colombian Sebastián Muñoz emerged as the best golfer Latin American by completing the day with an excellent record of 67 strokes (-5) which allowed him to climb 10 places in the general classification and place himself in tenth place with the sum of 208 hits (-8). Three other players, led by Watson, the Japanese Hideki Matsuyama and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy also shared 10th place with Muñoz.

The Spanish Jon Rahm also improved his classification one place by placing fourteenth after delivering a signed card of 69 strokes (-3) and adding 209 (-7). Rahmbo needs, at least, to finish in second position to regain the world number one, so he has it really raw with a day to go. In the first half of the round, Rahm birdied and doubled bogey on hole 8, to be perfect in the second with two birdies and achieve an eagle on the 16.

The other Spanish golfer, Sergio García, lost 13 places to go down to the thirty-third with 213 hits (-3) after delivering a card of 72 impacts (pair).