The Spanish Jon Rahm continues to lead the world golf rankings, in the first week of the newly released 2022, which implies that the American Collin MorikawaSecond, you will have to keep waiting to fulfill your dream.

Before starting the Champions tournament, which was played at the Kapalua Plantation Course, Morikawa expressed his desire to “be number one in the world”, which could have happened with his victory and a poor performance by the Spanish golfer. after almost three months without playing an official tournament.

But Rahm did not fail, on the contrary, he fought for the victory until the end and was one blow from the Australian Cameron Smith, while Morikawa was fifth.

In the top 10, the American Justin Thomas wins three places and is fifth and the Norwegian Viktor Hovland one to be sixth. The most benefited is Smith who goes from position 21 to the last of the top 10.

Among the Ibero-Americans, after Rahm (1), are Abraham Ancer (MEX, 20), Joaquín Niemann (CHI, 31), Sergio García (ESP, 44), Carlos Ortiz (MEX, 55), Sebastián Muñoz (COL, 60), Jonattan Vegas (VEN, 81), Guillermo Mito Pereira (CHI, 96) and Emiliano Grillo (ARG, 97).