The American Golfer Xander Schauffele became the new leader of the CJ tournament this Friday Cup @ Shadow Creek from the PGA Tour upon completion of the second card round signed 64 strokes (-8), the best mark in the history of the tournament, and add 130 (-14), three ahead of the second classified.

English Tyrrell Halton, who was the leader of the first round, did not he was able to keep it although he had a good run with 68 hits (-4) what allowed him to add 133 (-11) and be the one to occupy the second place. The American Russell Hentley, who on the first day shared second place with Schauffele, dropped to third place by delivering card signed 68 (-4) and reach 134 strokes (-10). While another American golfer Talor Gooch, who recovered 10 places, finished fourth (135, -9) at the end of the day with record of 65 strokes (-7), the second best mark of the day.

But it would be Schauffele, 26, the one who became the great figure of the day upon completing the Shadow Creek Golf Course, from Las Vegas (Nevada), with a perfect performance by eight birdies, including six in a row he achieved from the thirteenth hole. The record was the best in the history of the tournament and surpassed to the seven of the first day achieved by Halton, and this Friday by Gooch and the also American Collin Morikawa, who shared fifth place with compatriot Jason Kokrak, both with 136 (-8).

The Spanish Jon Rahm fell to el fifteenth place with the sum of 140 strokes (-4). Rahm, 25, who lost 11 spots compared to the first working day, handed over the signed card of 73 strokes (+1), away from 67 (-5) of the initial round by not having consistency either from the tee or on the green when making an eagle (hole 4) and birdie (18) after he had committed four bogeys. The other Spaniard of the tournament, Sergio García, was placed in twentieth place with 141 strokes (-3) after delivering a card with 70 (-2).