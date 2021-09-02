“I go four strokes away. It is not much. You have to cut one per day.” Jon Rahm was very clear about his mission this week in the Tour Championship that started this Thursday in Atlanta and He has begun to fulfill it to the letter since the beginning of the last PGA stop, a face-to-face among the 30 best of the season.

The Biscayan subtracted two more impacts than the man who left the East Lake Golf Club leader, the American Patrick Cantlay. This started with -10, due to the format established years ago in this final of the circuit to reward the most regular and added -3 to -13 in total. Rahmbo went up to five under par and was already -6 from the start. There is only two of the Californian. First blow. Drums of war are beating in Georgia.

And that did not have a heavenly day either. A first take-off attempt, with three birdies in seven holes, stopped short with bogeys at seven and eight. Despite perfect weather and wind conditions for golf, East Lake was biting and did not tolerate very low cards.

Rahmbo even got mad at his approach of the tenth, when the cry of a child interrupted his routine and missed the green. There was a risk of a short circuit, but he chased away the ghosts with four birdies without failure in nine seconds. This Friday, the second day of the hunt, already in the stellar game with the possibility of squeezing Cantlay, who has just won the BMW last week and is very solid. Also approached, albeit at a slower pace, the daring Norwegian Hovland, author of a great -4 for -7, or Harris English, who chained a hole in one and two birdies between 15 and 17 to go up to -8.

Eleven of him is Sergio García, who left one of the blows of the day, holed from the street for eagle in one. Then came two bogeys, at 2 and 6, and as many birdies, at 12 and 18 in an immaculate second half, to reach -2. He lost one more foot of ground to the head, but won another competitive round in his last attempt to make the European team for Ryder.

