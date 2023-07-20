The British Open is, for Jon Rahm, a priority objective in his elite career. The ‘major’ dean is presented from this Thursday as a complicated and exciting challenge, if not impossible, for the Biscayan, for whom the appointment at Royal Liverpool is the most important tournament in the world of golf. He wants to embrace the Clarete Jug this Sunday and follow the successful trail that his admired Severiano Ballesteros drew in English lands too long ago. He has very tough opponents and must return to the successful path in which throughout this course he has won three PGA Tour tournaments and the Augusta Masters.

That impressive start to the season – victories at the American Express, the Genesis Invitational and the Sentry Tournament of Champions, plus, of course, donning the green jacket and a second-place finish in Mexico – faded with a 50th-place finish at the PGA Championship in May, although he finished 10th at the US Open in June. He missed the Travelers cut almost a month ago, and then Rahm put the competition on hold and spent more time with his family. This break was planned because after the British will come the FedEx Cup playoffs, whose classification he leads, the Wentworth PGA, the Ryder Cup, the Spanish Open and the Dubai World Cup. He needed a parenthesis in the middle of a course full of sensations and with hardly any time to rest.

The one from Barrika will have to break down some statistical barriers to proclaim himself the winner of the British Open. Since 1988, when Ballesteros conquered it, no Spaniard has won it. Neither Txema Olazabal nor Sergio García (runner-up in 2007 and 2014) succeeded the Spaniard at the top of the podium. In recent decades, the Claret Jug has passed into the hands of the Americans and the British, and has even traveled on occasions to South Africa, Australia and Zimbabwe, but it is a trophy that is often resisted by players from other latitudes. Only the Italian Francesco Molinari (2018) and the Swede Henrik Stenson (2016) have been able to succeed Ballesteros as continental Europeans on the throne of the Open.

History also shows that the ‘big’ are very lofty goals. Only Eight Stars -Ben Hogan (1953). Arnold Palmer (1962), Jack Nicklaus (1966), Gary Player (1974), Tom Watson (1977), Nick Faldo (1990), Mark O’Meara (1998) and Tiger Woods (2005) – have been able to prevail in Augusta and the British in the same year. For this reason, Rahm has before him the challenge of climbing even more among the chosen ones of this sport after dominating the Masters. If he celebrates success on Sunday at Hoylake, he too will be among the nearly fifty players who have won three or more majors.

The favorites



Rahm is one of the candidates to win the grand prize at Royal Liverpool. World number three and current FedEx Cup leader, his splendid 2023 resume places him among the favourites. The big standout in the forecasts is Rory McIlroy, second in the ranking and in FedEx, and recent Scottish Open champion. The Northern Irishman already won the British Open in 2014, precisely in Hoylake. Both players, along with Justin Rose (winner of the US Open in 2014), will share a match this Thursday (3:59 p.m.) and Friday (10:58 a.m.), in one of the most attractive duels of the tournament.

The current world number one, Scottie Scheffler, a regular in the top 10 (fifteen times) of the tournaments he has played this year, in which he has been the best in The Players and Phoenix, also has clear chances of victory. His terrifying regularity makes the American a contender to lift the Claret Jug. He won the 2022 Masters, but he wants more majors in his showcase.

Nor should we forget the Australian Cameron Smith, who defends the title, the Americans Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth or Patrick Cantlay, the Norwegian Viktor Hovland, the Englishman Tommy Fleetwood… Any of them, and many more, is capable of finishing first in the British, an event that brings together the fifty best in the international ranking.