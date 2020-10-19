Jon Rahm left his post-US Open vacation to compete in the CJ Cup with the possibility of recovering the number one in the world in the absence of its current owner, Dustin Johnson. The American tested positive for coronavirus last week and could not go out in Shadow Creek, the field in Las Vegas (USA) that hosted the first edition of the tournament outside of South Korea, a change imposed by the pandemic.

Even so, he will continue to be the leader of the ranking for at least one more week, because Rahm noticed the lack of competitive activity and finished very far from second place, the minimum necessary to opt to unseat DJ. After a good start on Thursday (67 hits for -5), which left him two hits from the head, he stopped on Friday with a +1 and his 69 hits on Saturday (-3) did not give him to get on the train upside down.

This Sunday he had an irregular return, which started with four good pairs and a birdie to par 3 of the 5, but soon went wrong with bogeys to 6 and 8. The Biscayan got back up to par at 10, failed again at 12 and clasped five consecutive pairs before closing with a birdie for pair for the day. With -7 accumulated, he finished 17th.

In the 21st place, with -6, Sergio García finished, the other Spaniard from a date that had no cut because only 78 golfers took part in it. Borriol’s went to -3 in the final round and continues to convey good feelings after his victory at Sanderson Farms.

The title fight was up to Americans Jason Kokrak and Xander Schauffele, who blew up the tournament with laps of -8 and -6. They came tied at the height of 16, when Kokrak, a very solid player but without victories since joining the PGA in 2012, settled the pulse with a birdie. Another on the par 5 of the hole for -20 in total was already the final climax with which he debuted his record. Next stop, the ZoZo Championship in California.