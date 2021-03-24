A beautiful trophy … and a check for $ 1,820,000 (1,533,000 euros) for the winner on Sunday of the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play World Cup that takes place today in Austin (Texas). The 64 participants, including Jon Rahm and Sergio García, will fight for these awards in a prestigious tournament that brings together the best players of today and whose last classified will receive 35,000 dollars (30,000 euros).

Kevin Kisner, last winner of the tournament in 2019 since in 2020 it was suspended.

The Barrika golfer makes his debut in Group 3 against the Colombian Muñoz (4:34 pm in Spain), while the Castellón player will face the English Westwood (8:27 pm) in Group 8, all for Movistar Golf. Two tough rivals who must measure the Spaniards who will have to lead their respective groups at the end of the day on Friday (the victory is worth one point and the average draw in 18-hole matches in which the one who wins the most holes) if they want make it to the knockout stages the next day.

THE JON RAHM GROUP

THE SERGIO GARCÍA GROUP