The Spanish Jon rahm, which exposes the title, is in front of the provisional classification next to the american Patrick Cantlay, when he was on the 14th hole and the afternoon session of the second round of the PGA Tour Memorial tournament, he had to be suspended for lack of light.

If the opening day It had to be also postponed because of the rain that fell on the Muirfield Village Golf Club, in Dublin (Ohio), this time it was the lack of light that prevented all players from completing the course of the renovated course designed by the legendary Jack nicklaus.

While Cantlay, who played in the morning, completed the tour with a record of 67 strokes (-5) for accumulate 136 (-8), Rahm before suspension kept record of (-5) after having achieved six birdies, the last one on the thirteenth hole, and a bogey, which he committed on the twelfth.

This Saturday, first thing in the morning, the session will be completed in the afternoon of the second round and will dispute the third, where Rahm expect to arrive even with best record than the provisional, given that his adaptation to the field was complete, as he did last year when he also took the victory.

While the weekend competition will also have American Scottie Scheffler, which ended with a record of 71 hits (-1) and accumulated 138 (-6).

The Mexican Carlos Ortiz shone with a record of 68 strokes (-4) that allowed him to ascend 27 positions and be fourth with 139 (-5) and share it with three other golfers who also could not complete the course of the afternoon session.

Another player who could not finish it was spanish Rafael Cabrera who was on the eleventh hole with partial register of the pair y (-4) with the one who signed in the first round what gives him all the options to be also in the competition of Weekend if the cut is kept at (+2).