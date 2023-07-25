Murcia (Union)

Moroccan Sufyan Rahimi, the star of Al Ain, is going through high spirits in the “leader” camp currently in Spain, stressing that he is looking forward to making up for last season, and facing criticism, by working hard and regaining titles, considering that criticism is an integral part of the details related to the world of football, and there is no player in the world who has not been criticized, including Messi and Ronaldo.

Rahimi sent a message to the Al Ain fans, saying: I thank the “Ainawi nation” for their continuous support for the team, regardless of the result, and I assure them that last season was one of the most difficult seasons that we have passed, but we were not successful, and we promise them that we will win championships to satisfy them in the new season.

Rahimi stressed that Bandar Al-Ahbabi is the best citizen player, describing him as a wonderful leader on and off the field with great experience. As for the best foreign player, he is certainly the Togolese international Laba Kodjo, Al Ain striker and the top scorer of the ADNOC Professional League.

And about his opinion of the new players with whom the club contracted, he said: They are wonderful and can make a difference, because they have high technical capabilities, and I hope that they will contribute with the team to achieving the aspirations of the senior management, and the happiness of the loyal fans of Al-Ainawi.

Rahimi said: “Personally, I deal with criticism in a positive way, and I always trust that whoever criticizes me aims for my interest, and I work to benefit from that, and sometimes the audience stops me in commercial centers, and I listen to them with all “graciousness.”

Regarding the atmosphere in the team’s camp in Spain, he said: I will be frank in answering the question, especially since what the “leader” went through last season strengthened everyone’s sense of responsibility towards the club.

Regarding winning the title of best gamer for two consecutive seasons, he said: I think it is wonderful that your name is associated with the best playmaker for two seasons in a row, especially in light of the progress of competition and the strength of the league, which is considered one of the strongest Arab leagues currently, compared to the names of the distinguished players and coaches that the competing teams crowd.

He added: The best goal I made was for Laba Kodjo in front of Al Dhafra in the match that ended 7-0, and the ball at that time passed between the feet of all the players, before I sent it crosswise to Laba, who in turn translated it into a goal, and the aesthetic of the goal in the collective.

He said: The best goals in the world of football are always associated with excitement, especially in terms of timing, so he chose my goal against Al Jazira last season, after we were two goals behind, and we equalized at a crucial time in the match, before we succeeded in tipping the favor of the “violets” in the confrontation, in addition to the draw with Sharjah at home in the counted time instead of lost in the season before last, and we were also two goals behind.

Rahimi pointed out that many beautiful and happy moments are always associated with ascending the podiums, and therefore remain firmly in the minds, and he lived them during his career with Al-Raja and now with Al-Ain.

And about the most difficult challenges, he said: I remember when I returned from the external preparation camp, and they told me in Raja that I was outside the team list, and it was shocking, and the problem was that there was no time to move to a professional club, so I took my papers and joined the youth star, one of the amateur clubs at the time, but the biggest challenge for me was to return to Raja again, and put my name on the list of players who were associated with the achievements and championships of this great club, and from here my real start in the world of football began, when I returned from amateurs with greater ambitions and desire I was stronger to achieve my dreams, and I succeeded in winning the challenge, achieved my goals, and won five titles with Al-Raja.