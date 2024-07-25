Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

The duo of Sofiane Rahimi, Al Ain star and Morocco national team player, and Cheikna Doumbia, Shabab Al Ahli player and Mali national team player, opened the scoring record for the ambassadors of the “ADNOC Professional League” in the football competitions within the 33rd Summer Olympic Games, which kicked off in the French capital, Paris, on Wednesday evening.

The football competitions at the “Paris Olympics” are witnessing a large presence of the “ADNOC Professional League” ambassadors, as the list includes, in addition to the “duo” Rahimi and Moroccan Doumbia, Mehdi Mubarak, who recently returned to Al Ain from the Moroccan League, before being included in the “Atlas Lions” list.

While the lists of Olympic team coaches include the “duo”, Brazilian Rogerio Micale, the current coach of the Egyptian Olympic team and former player of Al Dhafra Club, in addition to Moroccan Tariq Al-Siktoui, the current coach of the “Atlas Lions” and former player of Ajman Club.

Rahimi, the star of the “Boss”, led the “Atlas Lions”, the African champion, to an exciting victory over Argentina, 2-1, at the “Geoffroy-Guichard” stadium in Saint-Etienne. Rahimi, the top scorer in the “AFC Champions League” in its last edition, and its champion with Al Ain, scored Morocco’s two goals (45+2 and 51 from a penalty kick), while Argentina reduced the difference through Giuliano, the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, in the 68th.

The goal of Shabab Al-Ahli player, Cheikna Doumbia, gave his country Mali a valuable point, in a 1-1 draw with Israel, in the first round of Group 4 of the group stage of the Paris Olympics. The Israeli team took the lead with a goal scored by Malian player Hamidou Diallo by mistake in his own goal in the 56th minute, while Cheikna Doumbia scored the equalizer for Mali in the 63rd minute.

In the third group, Egypt, led by Brazilian Micale, the former coach of Al Dhafra, began its thirteenth Olympic journey in a journey during which it won fourth place in 1928 and 1964, with a goalless draw in Nantes with the newcomer Dominican Republic, with the participation of its players over the Olympic age, Mohamed Elneny (32 years old) and Ahmed Sayed Zizo (28 years old).

ADNOC League Ambassadors in the tournament

– Sofiane Rahimi, Al Ain player (Moroccan national team)

– Al Mahdi Mubarak, Al Ain player (Moroccan national team)

– Chikena Doumbia, Al-Ahly youth player (Mali national team)