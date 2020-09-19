Narcotics Bureau investigating the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has been a big success. The NCB team has arrested drug supplier Rahil Rafat. Rahil is taken for medical test, after which he will be produced in court. According to reports, Rahil has named several high profile celebrities in the NCB inquiry. In Bollywood, Rahil is known as ‘Sam Drug Uncle’.

Rahil’s ‘boss’ is associated with Bollywood

NCB is tightening its grip on Bollywood. After the arrest and jail of Riya Chakraborty and Shouvik Chakraborty, where the NCB is investigating the video of Karan Johar’s alleged drug party, arrested drug supplier Rahil Rafat is the biggest arrest till date. According to ‘Times Now’ report, Rahil’s ‘boss’ is someone associated with Bollywood. It can be an actor, a director or a producer.

Rahil used to deliver drugs to celebrities at the behest of ‘boss’

NCB will now appeal to take Rahil in remand. The investigating agency is confident that through Rahil, he can reach the big names of Bollywood, from where the drugs business flourishes in the industry. According to reports, Rahil has told NCB in the interrogation till now that the person he works for knows him as ‘Boss’. This person is a big peddler and is associated with the film industry itself. Rahil used to supply rubbing cream to celebrities at the behest of his ‘boss’.

Rahil revealed high profile names

Rahil has also named many big Bollywood actors in his inquiries. The NCB will now also investigate around these names and collect evidence and send summons to them. Rahil is known as ‘Sam’ in the world of drugs. While in Bollywood people also call him ‘Sam Drug Uncle’.

Is Rahil’s ‘boss’ absconding?

NCB has also received an information that Rahil’s ‘boss’ sitting in Bollywood is absconding. While some sources say that he is in Mumbai only. In such a situation, the NCB would like to arrest this ‘boss’ as soon as possible after intensive investigation so that those big fish, who take a lot of drugs in the industry, do drug parties.