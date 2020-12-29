Melbourne: Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar believes that Ajinkya Rahane’s century in the ongoing Boxing Day Test in Melbourne will be counted among the most important innings in the country’s cricket history after India’s embarrassing defeat in the first Test in Adelaide.

In the second innings of the first Test at Adelaide Oval, the Indian team was piled on for 36 runs, which was its lowest score in Test history. Australia then won the first Test by eight wickets. However, the Indian team has made a strong comeback in the ongoing second Test match in Melbourne and is headed for victory. Ajinkya Rahane hit a century for India while the bowlers performed brilliantly.

Sunil Gavaskar told the Seven Network, “I believe this century will be one of the most important centuries in the history of Indian cricket.”

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, who was in charge of the captaincy, helped India to a 131-run lead on the first innings basis against Australia and a second of the hosts till the third day’s play ended on Monday. In the innings, the score strengthened his position by 133 runs for six wickets.

Gavaskar said that this innings sent a message to the home team that India would not kneel despite an embarrassing defeat in the first match of the series. Gavaskar said, “Important innings because it showed emotion, by making such a comeback, the message was sent to the opposing team that despite being reduced to 36 runs in the last match, this Indian team will not be able to kneel.”

He said, “This is the message and that is why I think it will be one of the most important centuries in the history of Indian cricket.”

Apart from Rahane’s century, the bowlers of Team India have also bowled well in the second Test. In the first innings Jasprit Bumrah took four and R Ashwin took three wickets, while Mohammad Siraj got two successes. Because of this, Team India stopped Australia for 195 runs.

