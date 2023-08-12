What a qualifier for the Rahal team

It took a real surprise to beat Christian Lundgaard in Qualifying at the Indianapolis Street Circuit and surprise it was. Indeed, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team placed two cars on the front row with Graham Rahal – the son of the great Bobby who won the Indy 500 in 1996 – in front of the Danish former member of the Renault academy.

The Rahal team therefore monopolized the front row showing an excellent set-up of its cars and also in the second row and in the third row there is room for other ‘one-two’ given that the McLaren has Alexander Rossi and Pato O’Ward in the second row while Andretti Autosport it has Devlin DeFrancesco and Romain Grosjean in third.

Fourth row all Ganassi with Marcus Armstrong in front of Alex Palou, but only because Jack Harvey, eighth in Qualifying, has to recede for a penalty relating to the use of a new engine. The top 10 is closed by Felix Rosenqvist and Scott McLaughlin, the best of the Penske riders. The winner of the race held a week ago in Nashville, Kyle Kirkwood, signed the 15th time. Josef Newgarden will even start from 19th position, things didn’t go much better for Scott Dixon, 16th, Colton Herta, 13th, and Will Power, 17th. The Race will start tonight at 20:30 Italian time live on Sky Sports F1.

Indycar, Gallagher Grand Prix, Qualifying results

1. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:10.1132 (125,232 mph)

2. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 01:10.2286 (125.026)

3. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 01:10.2932 (124.911)

4. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:10.3453 (124,819)

5. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 01:10.3938 (124,733)

6. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 01:10.4021 (124.718)

7. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 01:10.2106 (125.058)

8. (30) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:10.2228 (125.036)

9. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:10.2974 (124.904)

10. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 01:10.4389 (124.653)

11. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01:10.4782 (124.583)

12. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 01:10.5207 (124.508)

13. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:10.4398 (124,651)

14. (60) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 01:10.4570 (124.621)

15. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 01:10.4869 (124,568)

16. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:10.5006 (124,544)

17. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:10.5237 (124.503)

18. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:10.6348 (124.307)

19. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:10.6150 (124.342)

20. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01:10.7249(124.149)

21. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 01:10.6461 (124.287)

22. (20) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 01:11.0083 (123.653)

23. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 01:10.8687 (123,897)

24. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 01:11.0611 (123.561)

25. (51) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 01:11.5658 (122,690)

26. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 01:11.1027 (123,489)

27. (55) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 01:11.2971 (123.152)