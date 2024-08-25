Two young Tunisians, just over twenty years old, have died for the serious injuries sustained in an accident that occurred on the former provincial road 17, which connects Vittoria to the seaside hamlet of Scoglitti in the Ragusa area. The two were travelling on an electric scooter which collided with a car around 10.30pm last night.

The dynamics are still unclear, which the local police of Vittoria are investigating, nor whether the two vehicles were traveling in the same direction or not. The two young people whose conditions had immediately appeared very serious, were immediately transferred one to the hospital of Ragusa and one to the hospital of Vittoria, where they died from their injuries.