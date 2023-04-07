The dates of the next edition, the fourteenth, of the literary festival “A Tutto Volume – Libri in festa a Ragusa” have been revealed. It will return on 16, 17 and 18 June 2023, welcoming many guests and celebrating books, authors, readers, in a union that combines cultural liveliness with the re-appropriation of squares, alleys and gardens between Ragusa Superiore and Ragusa Ibla. A successful formula that has allowed the event to enter the group of the main national events dedicated to books. On stages in the shape of giant books, novelists, journalists, historians, philosophers, scientists will alternate in direct contact with passionate readers, ordinary citizens, curious tourists, without forgetting children and teenagers with special sections and dedicated laboratories. “From fiction to physics, from art to politics, passing through cooking and astronomy, promoted by the Fondazione degli Archi with the artistic direction of Alessandro Di Salvo, the “A Tutto Volume” festival once again promises to give a truly varied and original program”.

Starting with an absolute novelty, the section “The first lesson of …” which for the first time will see experts of different subjects explain in a simple and engaging way topics that can sometimes appear “difficult” or particularly difficult, such as the economy , mathematics, poetry, genetics to name a few. Thanks to this new section, the festival will make it possible to explore topics of collective interest in an engaging way that is finally accessible to all. The artistic director Alessandro Di Salvo, who will be joined by the guest directors Antonio Pascale, Federico Taddia, Paolo Verri, Massimo Polidoro, relaunches attention to the festival’s objectives: to sell more books in bookshops, create new readers, contradicting every statistic concerning Sicily and southern Italy: “A Tutto Volume is the book festival but it is also the festival of authors, readers, of the entire territory. A space with a strong expressiveness where books come to life among the Baroque palaces, authors stroll through the city streets, readers discuss topics of the moment in the squares. A totally engaging festival, which survived even the two editions marked by the pandemic unscathed, and which since last year has already returned to registering a very high turnout and an important book sale”.

In addition to the dates, the first guests featured in the festival schedule have also been unveiled. Among them the journalists Annalena Benini, Mario Calabresi and Massimo Franco, the historian Andrea Graziosi, the former magistrate Gherardo Colombo, the sociologist Luca Ricolfi, the literary critic Carlo Vecce, the Italian writers Fausto Brizzi, Matteo B. Bianchi, Paola Mastrocola, Ester Viola, Francesca Giannone, Guido Conti, Marcello Fois. Among the foreigners, the Spanish writer Javer Castillo, new world star of the thriller with over a million books sold.

Of great biographies will be discussed, among others, with Gaia Tortora author of the book “Head up, and forward” in which she recounts the struggle to obtain justice for her father Enzo, the famous television host who was victim, exactly 40 years ago, of one of the most sensational judicial errors of our country. With the director and screenwriter Stefano Verenuso the Neapolitan actor Massimo Troisi will be celebrated, who would have turned 70 this year, thanks to a book that offers an intimate portrait of the man behind the mask of the comedian while with the historian and essayist Giordano Bruno Guerri will focus attention on Gabriele D’Annunzio.

It will be the writer and former magistrate Gianrico Carofiglio, within a panel on the generational conflict, together with his daughter Giorgia and Federico Taddia, who will close in Piazza Duomo in Ragusa Ibla, what will once again be three days of great events, as underlined by the mayor of Ragusa, Peppe Cassì: “A Tutto Volume has demonstrated and demonstrates, year after year, that it is an event of the highest level. Thanks to the commitment of those who organize and promote it, of those who support it, of an entire community that participates and welcomes, authors and publishers almost compete to find themselves in front of an audience “hungry” for books and culture like ours. In today’s reality, made up of slogans and clamors, A Tutto Volume gives us back the right to complexity, to comparison, to knowing how to discern”. There are also initiatives connected to the network of literary festivals in southern Italy with shared planning. The festival has been selected among the 30 most representative in Italy at the upcoming Turin Book Fair. While awaiting the detailed programme, the new dates of the eagerly awaited book festival in Ragusa can already be marked on the agenda.