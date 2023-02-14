Jesus Reynaldo “The King” Zambada he did not beat around the bush and immediately declared that he had personally delivered at least 5 million dollars in bribes to the former director of the IPA and of the Secretary of Public Security Genaro García Lunain exchange for protection to help them traffic drugs and that even federal police entered the “business” and helped drug traffickers drop shipments of up to 5 tons at the Mexico City Airport.

El Rey, brother of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambadatestified yesterday in the New York court and before it was speculated that the star witness of the prosecutors could have been Edgar Villarreal, La Barbiwho during the six-year term of Felipe Calderón publicly accused García Luna and the former president himself of meeting repeatedly with the drug lords of the cartels, trying to reach an agreement for all of them to work together, or the same Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Much has been speculated that the official protected the big drug dealers on Calderón’s instructions or at least that he knew that he had created a “narco-state”, but so far no one has offered testimony or evidence that holds him responsible, although in any case it is not free that in the trial against García Luna his entire six-year term is prosecuted. The so-called trial of the century is about to conclude; However, it is not ruled out that more “rags in the sun” may come out.

Potpourri. Now yes, the privilege of the governor and the officials of his cabinet will soon end, since the Governor Ruben Rocha He announced yesterday, at the weekly conference, that in a few days the initiative will be sent to the State Congress, to standardize the federal law and that both he and his officials can be prosecuted and dismissed for common law crimes. With this he cramps those who think of committing acts of corruption.

By the way, the governor will undergo surgery because he has cataracts.

AUDIT. The officials of the Ahome City Council are made a table for the celebration of the Day of Love and Friendship, because it just so happens that today a team of auditors from the Superior State Audit Office will arrive to perform an audit, so since yesterday they are practicing round shadow and participated in a meeting chaired by the secretary Genaro García so that they have ready all the data that they are asked for, because there are instructions to comply with the law and maintain the transparent recognitions that they have obtained.

PRIAN. Now yes, the leaders of the PRI and the PAN are going out to the streets, to bathe in town, to attend to the people. César Emiliano Gerardo and the PRI leadership toured the Sunday market, one of the party’s main sources of income, talking with the mini-merchants and took the opportunity to have “a delicious menudo” for breakfast, and Jacob Pérez supported the young PAN members who distributed over the weekend dozens of cakes to the families of patients admitted to the General Hospital. Happy day of love and friendship!