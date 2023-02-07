Russian MMA fighter Mikhail Ragozin said that Gadzhi “Avtomat” Navruzov will emerge victorious in a duel against Brazilian kickboxer Fernando Rodriguez. The athlete shared his opinion on February 8 in an interview with Izvestia.

“Well, I think Gadzhi Avtomat is the favorite in this fight. I think it will not be a problem for him to emerge victorious from this fight, ”said Ragozin.

He also added that he would cheer for the Russian fighters, wished them victory and expressed hope that the athletes would be able to win.

On the eve of the Russian mixed style fighter Gleb Khabibullin also said that Navruzov has every chance to defeat Rodriguez. At the same time, Khabibullin recalled the loss of Navruzov in his last fight. According to the fighter, the Automaton had a problem with the functionality.

Earlier, on February 4, Gaggi recorded a video message in which he called Rodriguez a testosterone Pokémon. He recalled the fight with the Brazilian in 2022, when Gaggi first lost to the Brazilian by a split decision, but the result was revised to a draw. The Russian announced his intention to fix this during the rematch and threw a coconut into the pool fence.

In response, Rodriguez broke the coconut. The fighter pointed out that in his appeal, the Automaton was unable to break the coconut, and decided to show him how to do it correctly.

Gadzhi “Avtomat” Navruzov and Fernando Rodriguez will fight in the ring on February 17 at the opening of the 2023 season of the REN TV Fight Club in Minsk. Four fights will take place this evening, which will be fought according to the rules of kickboxing. One of the most anticipated events of the evening will be the fight between Piotr Romankevich and Saulo Cavalari.