The adventure in Hungary starts badly for the Azzurri, who after a good start give in to distance. Sunday is Serbia

The adventure of Italy Under 17 at the European Championship in Hungary begins with a defeat. In Budaörs, Bernardo Corradi’s Azzurrini were overturned by Spain (2-1). The brace from Marc Guiu, the Barcelona centre-forward – in the Blaugrana since he was a child – who had also punished Inter in October in the Youth League was decisive in the second half.

Good approach — It’s a shame, however, because Italy took the lead at half-time after an extremely proactive first half. The blue advantage had arrived in the quarter of an hour, the right reward for a good approach: on Magni’s cross from the right trocar, Ragnoli Galli lets central defender Fort (also from Barcelona) feel his breath down his neck, who bobbles and becomes snatch the ball. Of healthy opportunism, the Atalanta center forward signs a more than legitimate advantage after attempts by Ravaglioli, Crapisto and Cocchi (several times, with great ease of shooting) had kept goalkeeper Jimenez awake. Spain gives the first sign of reaction in the half hour trying to exploit Sadotti’s uncertainty, but they go back to the locker room with a result that is almost close to captain Mannini (also dangerous) and his companions. Among the positive notes, going beyond the score, also the mechanisms: Corradi’s 4-3-1-2 develops in an interesting way when there is to be built, with point guard Riccio (son of Gigi, historical deputy of Gattuso) to get down between the defenders and the full-backs to give width, especially on the left where Cocchi (born in 2007, from Inter) becomes a true added striker. Spain, in turn, is asymmetrical: it hangs on the right side of the trident, where it crosses the Lamine Yamal pass, which Xavi made his Liga debut at the end of April at 15 years and 290 days (the youngest in the history of Barça). Against the blues, the Blaugrana star lights up intermittently, but it is clear that the fortunes of Julen Guerrero’s team (in the stands, suspended) will largely pass from his left foot. See also Marc Marquez works: he will come back but don't repeat the old mistakes

Another story — However, the music changes completely in the second half. The changes regenerate Spain who try a couple of times with Yamal, before finding an equalizer: Rajado spins his right foot from the edge of the area, hits the crossbar but it is Guiu in the rebuttal who puts in the innocent Martinelli. The Fiorentina Primavera goalkeeper – recently armored by Commisso with a contract until 2026 – from now on becomes a rubber wall: again on Guiu, then on Martin’s header from a corner and on Rajado’s left-handed (still unlucky Sadotti , which slips opening the way for him). Corradi tries to intervene by inserting new energies, but a double is in the air and Guiu finds it again, in the evening of grace: from the line, the number 9 releases a right that is deflected by Riccio and thus becomes poisonous for Martinelli, still beaten. In a situation that has become awkward, the merit of Italy is to stay on track: in the last five minutes, Ragnoli Galli twice tries to strike in the opposing area, coming close to equalizing on the development of a corner taken by Crapisto. Nothing to do and three points to Spain, but the first two qualify from the group and therefore head to the next one, make no mistake: Italy will be back on the field Sunday evening at 8 pm against Serbia, beaten in their debut (4-2) from Slovenia. See also The reasons why FC Barcelona cannot register players in this transfer market

