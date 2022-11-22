With God of War: Ragnarok in the hands of the public, many wonder what the next Santa Monica game will be. Although it has been mentioned that the studio is working on multiple secret projects, Eric Williamsdirector of the most recent adventure of Kratos, has indicated that he would love to work on a Castlevania game.

In a recent interview on the Kinda Funny Games Spoilercast podcast, Williams mentioned that if Konami is willing to license the Castlevania series, he would love to work on a new installment of the iconic Japanese franchise. This was what he commented:

“You guys can make it happen, because you have the world’s audience here… I don’t know what I’m going to do next, but if someone gives me that Castlevania license, we’d love to do it.”

Let’s remember that previous reports have indicated that Konami is willing to license its properties to multiple developers. We recently saw this with Silent Hill, where teams like the Bloober Team are in charge of the future of the series.. Thus, it is not ruled out that this also happens with Castlevania. However, the participation of Williams is one of these projects sounds more difficult.

The last time we saw a new installment of Castlevania was Lords of Shadow 2 in 2014. Since then, we have seen multiple collections that have given a new audience the opportunity to experience the adventures of the Belmont family. On related topics, here you can see our gameplay of Symphony of the Night. Likewise, this is the weirdest God of War mod.

Editor’s Note:

The idea of ​​a new Castlevania is something that fans have been waiting for years. The series needs to return. While a high-end game with a director like Eric Williams sounds impressive, it’s very likely that the next time we see the Belmonts it will be with a lesser experience.

Via: VGC