god of war ragnarok is one of the best games of the year, and a solid contender to win the GOTY award at The Game Awards. However, not long ago, developers were not happy with the product they were working on, to the degree that they thought the game was no good.

In a recent interview with GQ UK, Eric Williams, director of god of war ragnaroknoted that just three months ago, the developers felt that they were not doing a good job, and the end result was going to disappoint the public. This was what he commented:

“When you work with people who are at the top of what they do, you will get magic. I just walked out of a room with those people. All I could say to them was: ‘Thank you.’ They were freaking out three months ago, ‘My God, the game is no good. What are we going to do?’ I can’t even imagine how they feel today. I wish I had a time machine to go back and feel like this.”

Along with this, Williams also discussed the decision to make the God of War Norse Saga only consist of two games.:

“We knew what the majority of the big plot points were going to be. But at the time we were still talking about ‘Will it be two or three games?’ Me and (Cory Barlog) were on the side of the two, but the team had already bought the trilogy. So we thought, ‘Well, how do we bring him back?’ It’s really hard to do. Because (the team) started saying, ‘Well, are we going to put two games in one? Because that is going to be impossible. People know (trilogies) and when you change things, people feel uncomfortable. But that’s where the magic usually happens. If I don’t feel like I’m scared, that I’m literally going to be fired every day, because I made a mistake, I don’t feel like I’m doing it right.”

At the end of the day, the result was exceptional. God of War Ragnarok is a success, being one of the highest rated games of the year, and the public has started sharing their opinions online since a few hours ago, and the reception is positive. You can check our review of god of war ragnarok here.

Editor’s note:

We all have that feeling that what we’re doing is wrong, but at the end of the day, that feeling goes away once more and more people get to see our hard work and, in the case of ragnarokit is clear that the whole team did a fantastic job.

Via: IGN