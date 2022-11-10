In a game as focused on narrative as it is God of War: Ragnarok, it can be difficult to give a satisfactory conclusion to the player. While this has its own problems in the narrative, it also presents us with a playful question related to when to take control away from users. This is a question we asked Bruno Velázquez, animation director of God of War Ragnarok, in an interview.

Recently, we had the opportunity to speak with Velázquez about different aspects of God of War: Ragnarok, and one of the questions we asked him is related to the ending of the game. Don’t worry, we are not talking about spoilers, but of the decision to continue with the adventure, even after ending the story. This is what he told us:

“For us it is always important to offer options to all players. There are some who are satisfied to see how the main story ends, but we were always thinking about once the adventure is over. Personally, whenever we finish a game, the story ends, maybe we like it a lot and want to continue, and we wanted to offer an opportunity for players to continue with the weapons, armor, shields they have obtained, and have the opportunity to move on , face more difficult enemies, and expand the history of the characters. It is something that I personally like a lot, because different dialogues were also recorded depending on when you do the extra missions. That is why we wanted to offer more options, so that the adventure continued, and the main story did not end, that was very important to us.”

As you can see, the choice was made to simply let the player continue to enjoy the adventure, even if the end has already been reached. However, it seems that the best, from a narrative perspective, is to finish all the optional tasks before defeating the final boss. On related topics, this is what Bruno Velázquez told us about the extension of the game. Similarly, you can check out our God of War: Ragnarok review here.

Via: Atomix