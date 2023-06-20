fFilm composers – not all, of course, but many, including the most prominent – ​​steal like ravens. Ennio Morricone’s theme music to “Play me the Song of Death” is considered incredibly original by some, smitten with the harmonica solo. But if you are deeply immersed in the music, you immediately ask yourself: Where have I heard that before? Correct! Bedřich Smetana, “From Bohemia’s grove and field”, melody and harmony of the entrance taken directly from Morricone. Likewise, Michel Legrand’s title theme to “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg”: nothing more than the slowdown of the main theme of Camille Saint-Saëns’ Rondo capriccioso!

Now the pianist Ragna Schirmer teased us in the opposite direction at the Mozart Festival in Würzburg, in the Kaisersaal of the Residenz. With the English Chamber Orchestra conducted by Joseph Wolfe, she played Wolfgang Amadé Mozart’s Rondo for piano and orchestra in A major K. 386. And suddenly, in one of the solo ritornellos, then in the cadenza, she added three semiquavers upbeat before the main theme and landed – in Ron Goodwin’s theme music to the Miss Marple films starring Margaret Rutherford!

The joke is good in three ways: First, because Mozart (and later Beethoven) constantly alluded to the top forty hits of their time. Secondly, because the topic of this evening was Mozart’s relationship with England: his friendship with Johann Christian Bach in London and with Thomas Linley, who was the same age and died young. Thirdly, however, because Goodwin’s Miss Marple theme (a twist for harpsichord and dance orchestra) is not only in the same key as Mozart’s Rondo, but actually uses the same thematic substance: a syncopated C sharp descending via a trilled B to a syncopated A and then back along the same path. It’s a joke only someone deep into music can pull off.

Speculate, study, consider

“You know that I’m stuck in musique, so to speak – that I deal with it all day long – that I like to speculate – study – reflect”, Mozart wrote to his father from Paris in the summer of 1778. This letter runs through this year’s Mozart Festival; Once again the artistic director Evelyn Meining developed the program strictly and brilliantly from Mozart’s work. Being completely immersed in music, speculating, studying, reflecting is the answer to a time that is increasingly imposing socio-political agendas on art, seeking representational justice regardless of art rank and belittling music in terms of concert pedagogy to the point that listeners can pat it on the back like a buddy.



Ragna Schirmer on piano with the English Chamber Orchestra conducted by Joseph Wolfe

Image: Dita Vollmond



On the evening of the highly concentrated Schumann Quartet with Ragna Schirmer, on the other hand, the inner references of the works themselves are the substance of the program: At the beginning was Robert Schumann’s String Quartet in A minor, Op. 41 No. 1, which opened with a punchline that owes it to the study of the classical style: the opening phrase of the introduction is actually a typical closing phrase. Haydn and Mozart had begun this play with the syntactic position of the material. With Schumann it takes on the tragic tinge of having come to the end before one began.