Kemco announces that the visual novel Raging Loop It will also arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One the next one August 30th in digital format. The versions for the next-generation consoles will feature the unprecedented presence of 4K resolution.

Pre-orders on Microsoft Store are available starting today. Raging Loop is already available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Android all over the world, in Japan also on iOS.

Source: Kemco away Gematsu