A man has allegedly opened fire on passers-by in the street in the Montenegrin town of Cetinje, allegedly after a family quarrel. He shot and killed 11 people, including children, before being killed in a shootout with police. Six people were injured, some seriously, according to local media.

The small Balkan state with more than 620,000 inhabitants is deeply shocked by the massacre in the former capital Centinje. Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said the shooting is worse than what Montenegrins can now collectively remember. The police have not yet provided much information about the background.

Witnesses report, according to state television channel RTCG, that the attacker fired randomly at people, including children. Four of the injured were taken to a hospital in Cetinje, while two others were sent to the Clinical Center in Podgorica with serious injuries.

family conflict

RTCG quoted police sources as saying the attack stemmed from a family conflict, but did not provide further details. The shooting took place in the Medovina district of the city of Cetinje. The city is located 36 kilometers west of Podogrica, the current capital of the small Balkan country.

Abazovic wrote on his Telegram channel that “an unprecedented tragedy” has occurred and called on the nation “to be with the families of the innocent victims, their relatives, friends and all people in mind.”