Fires are burning even before the dry season in the Pantanal, the world’s largest wetland, and a biodiversity reserve in the southern Amazon, surpassing the highest number of fires recorded in June. Since the beginning of the month, 1,729 fire hotspots have been identified via satellite in the region, according to the data. Published by the Brazilian Institute for Space Research on Friday. This is nearly four times the previous record for the entire month of June, which dates back to 2005. At that time, 435 fire spots were counted.

“This increase in fires in the Pantanal even before the dry season is very worrying,” Claudio Angelo, a member of the NGO Climate Observatory, told AFP.

From January 1 to June 20, the National Institute for Space Research recorded 2,628 fire spots in the Pantanal, an increase of 1,818% compared to the same period last year.

This number is also higher than the first half of 2020 (when 2,534 fire spots were recorded). Although 2020 was by far the worst year ever, when fires spread to 30% of the area. The dry season usually begins in the second half of the year. In 2020, the peak was reached in September, with 8,106 fire spots recorded. It was the month with the highest level of destruction since the National Institute for Space Research began collecting this data in 1998.

“Everything indicates that we are facing another extreme weather event, which makes us fear for the future of the reserve in the coming months, when the drought reaches its peak,” Angelo says.

The Pantanal, which also extends into Bolivia and Paraguay, is the largest tropical wetland on the planet.

The biodiversity reserve attracts many tourists who can enjoy sightings of caiman crocodiles, giant otters, colorful birds, and perhaps even tigers.

Brazilian Environment Minister Marina Silva spoke several times in recent weeks about the dangers of “severe” drought in several regions, especially in the Pantanal region.

Brazil was hit by an unprecedented climate disaster last month when floods caused by torrential rains killed more than 170 people in the south of the country.