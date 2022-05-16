With the brace against Cagliari, Lautaro becomes the sixth Inter player ever to score at least 20 goals before turning 25. But he wants the tricolor and now we need a half miracle

Lautaro Martinez just doesn’t like half measures. Tried in every venue for abstinence at the beginning of 2022, Toro has scored 10 goals since the beginning of March. Nobody like him. The icing came with the brace against Cagliari, despite the fact that the premises were not encouraging. In fact, Inter took the field with a stadium against Milan, who already had the sparkling wine in their hands and the fatigue for the triumphal battle of 120 minutes against Juve. Yet Lautaro has embodied the spirit of a team that is never tame.

Record and disappointment – The 21 goals in the league improve his personal record (17, already broken) and make Lautaro enter the Nerazzurri elite. Only 5 other players in the club’s history had in fact been able to score at least 20 goals before turning 25. In the club with Giuseppe Meazza, Stefano Nyers, Antonio Angelillo, Ronaldo and Mauro Icardi, however, Toro certainly cannot rejoice. After the Super Cup and the Italian Cup, the 24-year-old from Bahia Blanca (land of champions such as Daniel Bertoni, Manuel Ginobili and Rodrigo Palacio) in fact wants the Scudetto at all costs. He hoped his goals might be worth the overtaking before the last corner. Instead, Milan was up to par and now only Sassuolo and Sampdoria remain for the half miracle. “It was a difficult game – said Toro at the end of the match -, we had to come here to win and we did it. When we lost against Bologna, we lost too important points and now we have to win at home and then wait. The Dall’Ara match was the most important because we had one less match. But there is hope, because there is still a chance. “ See also Marquez is clear: the goal now is the Sepang tests

Total race – The fact remains that Inter had to do theirs and did not betray. Dragged by a ravaged Bull, who could score even five goals. In fact, of the three goalposts of the Nerazzurri, one is his, with a great left-handed turn. And on the retort it served a miracle of Cragno to deny him the first joy. Lauti, as his teammates call him, had tried even before – good Ceppitelli in closing – but he made up for it at the beginning of the second half. On Barella’s long pass, he placed a great sprint, controlled the volley, resisted Altare’s return and killed Cragno. The twentieth seal, however, was not enough, because the Inter specialist in complicating life remained on the ropes because of Lykogiannis and then in the end Toro put the signature touch on it: left-handed digging on Gagliardini’s baba.

Centrality and value – Lautaro is in an amazing state of form, which goes beyond the numbers. Now that he is untouchable in the rotations and plays more centrally – thanks to the movements of the attacking partner -, because in the penalty area he knows how to become pure poison. Always at the center of market rumors, Lautaro would not want to leave Milan. And Inter has already played bingo anyway, because feat after feat the value of the former Racing is destined to rise like a soufflé. Before 70-80 million would have been enough, now the bar has risen. See also City manages, just enough, to beat Atlético de Madrid

