Lautaro’s 4 goals against Salernitana unleash the enthusiasm of the fans

Adriano Seu

First the poker with the record attached, then the deluge of praise. The day after the amazing performance of Lautaro Martinez, who scored four goals in Salerno as a substitute, a feat never achieved by anyone in Serie A until yesterday, the ecstasy of the Nerazzurri people exploded on social media. Everyone at the feet of the “Raging Bull”, the most popular and inflated name to describe the sensational night of Inzaghi’s striker. “Thirty-five minutes to make history,” sums up a fan on Twitter, defining the Argentine simply as “illegal”.

brakeless — The poker in Salerno in the space of 35′ swept away in one fell swoop all the fears of a Toro exhausted and short of oxygen after the previous two days without clocking in. Now the Argentine has already reached nine goals in just seven games, “a sign – underlines one user – of evident growth from a mental point of view. Lautaro today has such maturity that he makes him the undisputed leader. Demonstrating the fact that strong footballers, if given responsibility, become absolute champions.” The tenor of the comments goes far beyond simple enthusiasm for Lautaro, who has so far been decisive in five of the six victories achieved by the Nerazzurri (without forgetting the “saving” move in the Champions League against Real Sociedad). Thus, the Argentine even becomes “Lautisexual”, because he is capable of generating pure pleasure in an increasingly devoted fan base. There are those who propose celebratory memes with a hyperbolic background, with a Lautaro who this year would see the goal as big as a San Siro ring; there are those who condense the Argentinian’s greatness into a short and impactful slogan: “excellence wears Lautaro”; and there are also those who choose irony by invoking “a prayer for all those who don’t have Lautaro in Fantasy Football”. See also F1 | Red Bull RB18: front pull with extreme multi link?

examples — The image of a “Bull without brakes”, with the addition of photomontages portraying the Argentine in almost epic attire, is the best synthesis of the overflowing moment that the Bahìa Blanca striker is experiencing, which – many claim – he is a serious candidate to beat the league goals record set by his compatriot Higuain (36). “Captain, leader, example”, in one word Lautaro. Which, after a night like the one in Salerno, also becomes a term of comparison for his team mates, above all a Sanchez to whom social media does not spare any digs: from “Lautaro took the ball home so as not to let him touch it to Sanchez” to “Lautaro taught Nino how to enter the pitch”. In the heads and hearts of Nerazzurri fans, today Lautaro and Inter are one, so much so that they are calling for the Argentine’s contract renewal by the end of the year. The idyll is total, thanks also to a Lautaro who has repeatedly sworn loyalty to the cause without giving in to foreign sirens. Because the fans are now convinced: with a Toro like this, nothing is impossible. See also Millionaires-National: Daniel Ruiz, the League and Brazil (Meluk Le Cuenta...)